Vasconcellos cherishes win over Auckland FC in Ba

After helping their Extra Bula FC side secure a historic 2-1 victory over Auckland FC over the weekend, Sterline Vasconcellos says this particular game will be one he’ll remember for a long time.

With this being their first time playing professional football, and beating a veteran team like Auckland FC in the crazy football town of Ba made it a special one.

He thanked his teammates for their efforts and coach Stephane Auvary for his guidance and helping the them reach this far.

He was also named player of the match after scoring a goal for the side.

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“First of all I want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength and allowing us to secure the win today. It was a tough game, we started well and the boys held the line until the final hooter.”

The win sees the Bula FC book their spot in the play-offs which starts next month.