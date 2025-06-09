Mother and daughter to create rugby history

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

History will be created at Lautoka’s Churchill Park today when a mother-daughter duo are set to enter the field together and make their debut in the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship.

Samoa’s Manusina is poised for a truly special moment in international rugby, with Masuisuimatamaalii Tauasa-Pauaraisa and her daughter Marilyn-Rose Pauaraisa both named on the bench for today’s match.

In what will be a first for international test rugby, the mother-daughter duo will share the international stage in a moment that will capture the heart of Samoa and the region.

Their inclusion among the impact players adds a unique dimension to the match, where experience and emerging talent will combine not just for performance, but history.

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According to Oceania Rugby, Sui Pauaraisa’s career has long been defined by excellence after recently honoured as the Women’s Player of the Year at the Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame.

She’s also a long-time captain of the Manusina 15 and a representative of Samoa on the global stage in both rugby union and league, she has competed across both sevens and fifteens, including elite competitions such as the Farah Palmer Cup and with the Melbourne Rebels.

Samoa takes on Tonga at 4:30pm today and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.