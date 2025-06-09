Technical Review Committee to decide fate of waste-to-energy project

[Photo: FILE]

A technical review committee will now assess the proposed $1.4 billion waste-to-energy project in Vuda, Saweni, Lautoka, as it moves through the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, confirms the EIA has entered its formal review stage after public consultations and the submission of reports by independent consultants.

The committee comprises government representatives, environmental regulators, and technical experts.

Dr Michael says the committee will evaluate whether the project complies with national environmental requirements before a final decision is made.

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“There are two components of the decision. It’s either you can approve the project or you reject the project. Should the project be rejected under Section 31 of the amendment, 31-2, any person can appeal to the environmental tribunal.”

The project has attracted strong public attention, with more than 3,000 petitions and over 200 written submissions expressing opposition to the project due to environmental and health concerns.

Dr Michael stresses that they take their roles seriously.

He adds that the Environmental Management Act Amendment 2005 states that all concerns of the public must be examined and thoroughly addressed in the EIA process.