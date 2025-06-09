News

Living costs set to climb

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 19, 2026 4:49 pm

[Supplied]

Consumers and businesses are being warned to brace for further price increases in the coming weeks and months as global freight costs continue to rise.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the pressure is being driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions in key maritime routes.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta states that instability in corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea is forcing major shipping changes that are pushing costs higher.

She said vessels that would normally pass through the Suez Canal are now diverting around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to 14 days to delivery times and cutting global shipping capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission also highlighted a sharp increase in war-risk insurance premiums for ships travelling through high-risk areas.

These additional costs are being passed down the supply chain and are now reaching ports including Suva and Lautoka.

According to the FCCC, the Containerised Freight Index has risen by more than 35 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Jiuta said the impact would be strongly felt in Fiji, where about 80 per cent of consumer goods, including food, fuel, and household essentials, are imported.

Fuel and transport services are expected to feel the first wave of increases as freight adjustments are quickly passed on.

Construction materials such as steel and cement are also expected to rise in cost. Retail and grocery prices are likely to follow as new shipments arrive at higher freight rates and existing stock is exhausted.

Government has activated Phase One of the National Fuel Emergency Action Plan and is tracking developments through the Fuel Advisory Committee and the National Disaster Management Office.

The FCCC is urging businesses to ensure any price changes are justified and backed by clear cost records, including freight invoices and supplier documents.

Jiuta warned that enforcement action will be taken against traders who impose unjustified increases.

Importers have also been advised to plan further ahead, extending procurement timelines by three to four weeks, while consumers are being encouraged to avoid panic buying that could add further pressure on supply chains.

Concerns mount over waste-to-energy project

Living costs set to climb

Fuel security deal strengthens Fiji–Singapore partnership

BPO sector expands fast on global demand spike

Proposed Vuda plant promises power, jobs and waste solution

HIV response shift focuses on high-need areas

Greater call for practical climate outcomes

Human rights commission calls for probe into death in military custody

Nurses call for empowerment amid workforce pressure

Health infrastructure boost underway across Fiji

China pledges climate projects for the Pacific

Mayanavanua dedicates historic win to late president

Todd confirms another regional tourney at the end of the year

Suva Hockey starts weekly development program

Korea-Fiji strengthens its health partnership

Fiji 7s teams bow out in Cup quarterfinals

First away win for Drua since 2023 season

Krishna fires Bula into leaders group

Flight FJ36 diverted, passengers rebooked tomorrow

Fiji survives French scare in final pool game

Women urge RFMF to confirm husbands’ safety after detention

Investigators receive Vakarisi post-mortem results

Vakarisi death under investigation

Households urged to save electricity

Long-delayed pay deal approved for nurses

FCCC urges public not to stockpile fuel drums

Energy laws under review

Vakarisi dies after medical emergency during military interview

Illegal weapons find exposes secret network

Legge urges improvement despite big win over Tonga

Jackson wary of Brumbies threat

Fiji FA Mourns Passing of former national midfielder Tuimasi Manuca

Ditoka in Singapore, Fiji rules out wage increase

Outsourcing Sector targets GDP growth and 15,000 jobs by 2030

RBF and ministry boost climate insurance protection for vulnerable families

Calls for exploration of alternative sugarcane products

Fijiana fall short in Hong Kong opener

Vuluma on fire in Hong Kong

Fijiana dominate Tonga in Championship opener

Fiji opens Hong Kong campaign with dominant win

Ratu Epeli Nailatikau laid to rest in solemn chiefly burial on Bau Island

Casserly proud as Auckland finish top

Ratu Epeli remembered as humble leader who put people first

Fiji acknowledges China’s climate aid

Israel and Lebanon begin ceasefire, Trump says Iran may meet US over weekend

Robotic legs help elderly Hong Kong fire survivors climb back for belongings

Seven officers further remanded pending bail decision

Women charged in child death case to enter plea in June

FSC releases third cane payment ahead of schedule

45 communities to benefit from multi-ethnic grants

More tickets released for Drua–Highlanders clash

Walker targets podium finish in Hong Kong

Roko Tui Dreketi arrives in Bau for Nailatikau’s burial rites

Tawake to honor late dad in 50th game

Ratu Epeli was a servant to the end: PM Rabuka

Cyclone Vaianu leaves $1.5M farm losses, aid rolled out nationwide

Three charged over death of six-year-old in Vatuwaqa

Falling births slow population growth

FBC's Manager News graduates with Masters

Police investigate death at security facility

Service, unity and faithfulness defined Ratu Epeli's life: Archbishop Chong

Strict food safety measures in place for Ratu Epeli’s State Funeral

Bulitavu leads relief effort to cyclone-hit Yasawa communities

Nation gathers in rain to farewell Ratu Epeli

Court pushes back on near-final settlement

High Court upholds Consumer Council in landmark food safety case

Suspicion grows over Dreketi's emergency desiltation plan

Fiji fired up for historic Hong Kong 7s

Illegal fishing by locals raises concern

Fisher heads Fijiana with six in line for debut

Women uphold sacred Bikabika vigil for late Ratu Epeli at State House

Kolinisau stresses defence and connection

iTaukei make up bulk of births

Madigibuli chooses silence in court

Calls for better-targeted climate aid, not just more funding

Last-minute cancellations for Anti Incinerator March

Kolinisau leans on faith to guide Fiji 7s

Legge eyes sharper defence ahead of Tonga clash

Lessons key as Bula chase playoffs: Begg

New National Rehabilitation Centre in Tamavua

Tonga to honour Ratu Epeli Nailatikau

Vodafone upgrades M-PAiSA services

Witness details advice process in disputed Health Tender trial

Government launches $5M assistance for farmers after TC Vaianu

2026 FIPRA Music Award Nominees

COVID Years push death toll higher

Hospitals show uneven birth data reporting

Emergency fuel plans activated

Jobs hold firm as Iran war impact trickles through

Fiji 7s to honour Ratu Epeli

Boxing Legend to grace Pacific Nations Cup

Auvray rues slow start in Bula loss

University of Fiji honours former Chancellor, Ratu Epeli

Budget talks put services under spotlight

King Tupou VI pays tribute to Ratu Epeli at State House

FRCA pushes for mandatory membership to tighten control

Dredging plan raises alarm over shark sanctuary

Partial closure on Semo Bypass Road for overnight works

'Hopefully it lifts their spirits': Storm get star back

Birth data mismatch raises concerns

Seaweed harvest surges in Tailevu

Suva Retailers call for temporary business closure to honour Ratu Epeli

Cama’s iconic try still defines Fiji’s Hong Kong Sevens legacy

Fiji ramps up fuel crisis preparedness amid global supply concerns

Talks focus on gender and climate leadership in Fiji

Nation pays tribute as Ratu Epeli lies in state at Government House

Business, diplomatic talks in PM's SE Asia energy dash

Jackson keeps Drua grounded ahead of Brumbies test

Kolinisau hopes to help player's taste victory at Hong Kong

South Melbourne seal top four spot with win over Bula

Suva climb to fourth ahead of Round 5 clashes

Authorities balance law and welfare in tackling street begging

Rising housing costs affect families across Nadi

Debt crisis locks Fijians out of home ownership

Efforts to grow fisheries and fight illegal fishing

Fishermen call for halt to dredging plans in Dreketi

Kalounivale cleared to play against Canada

Port security gaps raise smuggling fears

CRC launches guide for constitution review process

Navunikabi nursing station upgraded through KOICA support

“Fiji means everything to me”: Jackson’s emotional farewell

Qoliqoli owners protest dredging plan

Pregnant victim slain in brutal attack

Report delays affect health workers

Rising investor interest lifts Fiji market

Rental car industry calls for tighter regulation amid growing pressure

Fijiana focused ahead of Hong Kong 7s

Fiji Airways temporarily suspends some flights

Tavua rallies support ahead of Skipper Cup qualifier push

Unified QR system planned

Monopoly concerns over lab equipment raised in Health tender trial

USP honours top achievers

Rising fuel prices deepen pressure on sugar sector

Experts push harm reduction plan to curb HIV

Pacific urged to turn Geospatial talks into action

Dialogue Fiji hits back at LTA on its PSV permit justification

FBC journalist wins Gold Medal honors

Kolinisau excited to see Stark's debut

Campbell dominates Wai Tui International with five-gold haul

Sector earns $414 million despite flat occupancy

Pacific on edge as disaster risks surge

Navosa woman inspires healthy ageing talks

Volunteers bring life back to storm-hit Shirley Park

Lebanon and Israel hold first direct talks in over 30 years

Teams arrive ahead of Pacific Nations Competition

Moana Pasifika to be axed after Super Rugby season

21 families in Ba receive food rations as TC Vaianu recovery continues

LTA defends PSV permit reforms, says changes protect public interest

Balanced school meals key to better learning, says dietician

Knockout hope still alive for the Drua

Fijiana 7s sharpen up in Hong Kong build-up

Reguregu for Ratu Epeli Nailatikau continues today

Parents urged to speak up as HIV, TB concerns grow

Primary healthcare focus to ease hospital pressure

Ambulance services mainly for hospital transfers

Burke backs Daugunu for hybrid role

Tight health measures for Ratu Epeli’s funeral

Push for sustainable farming gains ground in Cakaudrove

Kadavu farmer breaks reliance on yaqona to build year-round income

Expired leases push farmers to social welfare

Jackson calls for clinical edge ahead of Brumbies clash

Auvray keeps focus despite top-four pressure

Nation mourns as Burebasaga pays tribute to Ratu Epeli

Fiji strengthens awareness of amended Environment Law

Fiji lacks trained paramedics

Family mourns after father's body found in Qawa River

Lau delegation pays tribute as Reguregu continues at State House

Sea cucumber monitoring continues despite rough seas

Jackson to leave Drua after 2026 season

Nabenu urges fans to rally behind Bula

Fiji’s children caught in growing drug crisis: UNICEF

Residents call for stronger government consultation

New training programme for community health workers

FIPRA Music Awards set to return after 2 years

Man who blamed partner's death on roo fronts court

Tradition ends as Crusaders remove horses

RFMF warns of firm action as joint security operations begin

Four nabbed with suspected marijuana during snap checks

Body found under bridge in Vulovi

FICAC ordered to file supplementary affidavit in Charlie Charters case

ADB warns rising NCD burden threatens Fiji’s economy

18 percent youth unemployment concerns Fiji

FDB backs housing for Tourism workers

Captain’s tackle turned the game: Jackson

Monasavu output boost plan focuses on downstream hydro

New trash boom installed at Nabua Bridge to tackle river pollution

Challenge driving QVS rise: Romuakalou

Rewa begins major ground upgrade

EFL defends power restoration delays after Cyclone Vaianu

Registration opens for local polls

RSMS takes on plastic waste

US Military kills five in strikes on suspected drug boats in Eastern Pacific

Climate change not second priority, Yauvoli disagrees with Ali

10 victims in March sexual offence cases

Poor data sharing slows climate action

TISI Sangam to expand global presence

Tentative trial date expected to be set in drug case

Cron praises Fines-Leleiwasa after Drua clash

South Melbourne ready for Ba test

Diyalowai backs young Kulas to bounce back