NFA contained fire on vessel at Walu Bay Jetty

A fire broke out on a shipping vessel at Walu Bay in Suva yesterday afternoon, prompting a rapid response from the National Fire Authority.

The incident occurred at Narain Jetty, where firefighters were dispatched after an emergency call was received after 4:30pm.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which was located in the generator section of the Lomaiviti Princess LT 7 vessel.

The fire was fully extinguished by 4:55pm using a single delivery line supported by tank water.

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The vessel is owned by George Goundar of Lomaiviti Princess Shipping & Cargo Company and no injuries were reported.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane said the incident highlights the dangers of fires on vessels, particularly in confined areas such as engine or generator compartments.

He warned that such incidents can lead to serious damage, injuries, or loss of life if not controlled promptly.

Sowane commended firefighters for their swift response and urged vessel owners and operators to prioritise fire safety measures, including maintaining fire extinguishers, checking electrical systems, and ensuring passengers are aware of emergency procedures.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.