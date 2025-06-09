Vakarisi dies due to medical emergency during barracks interview

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says a man died after collapsing during questioning at Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

Four people had voluntarily presented themselves to assist in a joint inquiry into recent security breaches.

During the interview, Jone Vakarisi suffered a sudden medical episode. Military medics responded immediately but were unable to revive him.

The case has been referred to the Coroner under the Inquests Act.

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Three civilians have been released, while one RFMF officer remains in custody for internal disciplinary action.