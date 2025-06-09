New digital passport system by May

Fiji is accelerating plans to modernize its passport services, with a full system upgrade set to roll out by the end of next month, promising faster and more convenient access for thousands of citizens.

The Ministry of Immigration has confirmed it received 45,000 passports this month alone, with another 100,000 currently on order, highlighting a sharp rise in demand.

Minister Viliame Naupoto says new equipment has arrived in the country, clearing the way for the long-awaited upgrade to begin.

He adds the new system will transform how Fijians renew their passports, allowing applications to be completed entirely online without the need to visit immigration offices.

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“You will be able to complete the entire process online and only come in to collect your passport, or have it delivered to you.”

The shift to digital services is expected to ease long queues, reduce processing times, and improve overall efficiency within the immigration system.

With the upgrade targeted for completion by the end of May, officials say the move marks a major step toward a more accessible and modern passport service in Fiji.