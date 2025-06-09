Fiji Finals to feature para athletes

[Source: File]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association will mark a significant step forward in inclusivity at this year’s Fiji Finals, with para athletes set to compete alongside their peers for the first time.

The move reflects ongoing efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all student-athletes, with organisers working towards a more inclusive competition environment in recent years.

Association secretary Biu Colati says the inclusion will see para athletes compete within their respective school teams.

“For the first time we are having the Paralympians who are going to be coming in to compete with us… together with their colleagues from the schools that they attend.”

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Colati highlighted that the initiative represents a long-term goal finally coming to fruition for the association.

“I think Fiji Secondary School has now become fully inclusive… and that is something that we have been trying to get in the past years.”

The introduction of para athletes is expected to add a new dimension to this year’s Fiji Finals, while promoting unity and equal representation in school athletics.

The 2026 Coca-Cola Games will be held next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

Overseas fans can watch the three-day action on VITI+ for $99FJD.