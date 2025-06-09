Women uphold sacred Bikabika vigil for late Ratu Epeli at State House

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A quiet and deeply emotional atmosphere continued at the State House as women carry out the sacred iTaukei mourning ritual of Bikabika for the late former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Since last night, the women have maintained an overnight vigil, seated beside the casket as part of the tradition that ensures the body of the deceased is never left unattended.

Bikabika is one of the most revered mourning practices in iTaukei culture, symbolising respect, honour and the final farewell to a chiefly figure.

For Koto Wainiqolo of the Yavusa Tonga in Sawana, Vanuabalavu, Lau, the moment goes beyond tradition.

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She says being part of the vigil feels like becoming part of Fiji’s history, as she pays her respects to a leader she remembers as humble and approachable.

Wainiqolo says Ratu Epeli treated people with genuine respect, regardless of their background.

Marica Kubuabola of Somosomo Village in Taveuni also described the experience as a privilege.

She says it is an honour to be selected among the Bikabika group to mourn a former Head of State during such a significant national moment.

The women were chosen from different families under the guidance of the Mataqali Valelevu, reflecting the cultural importance and structure behind the ceremony.

Their presence has added to the solemn setting at the State House, where members of the public and dignitaries continue to file in to pay their final respects ahead of the funeral.

The funeral ceremony for the late Ratu Epeli Nailatikau will be held at 8.30am today at Albert Park in Suva before he is taken to his final resting place on the Island of Bau this afternoon.