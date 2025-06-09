Proposed Vuda plant promises power, jobs and waste solution

[Photo: FILE]

The TNG group highlighted Fiji’s increasing waste problem and its dependence on imported diesel as key issues in their proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda.

Speaking at lastnights public consultation in Viseisei, businessman Rob Cromb says the Environmental Impact Assessment was submitted to the Department of Environment on March 13, 2026, and is now open for public review.

He says feedback from communities will be recorded and considered before any decision is made.

Cromb says the report, prepared by environmental consultants GHD, outlines a plant that could generate 80 megawatts of electricity, supplying about 40 percent of the country’s power, while processing 900,000 tonnes of waste each year.

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The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

He says the development would reduce the need for landfills, lower emissions, and help protect coastlines and waterways from pollution caused by unmanaged waste.

Cromb also pointed to Fiji’s dependence on diesel for power, which costs about $250 million a year.

He said turning waste into energy would reduce that reliance, keep money in the country, and provide a more stable energy supply.

He added the project could create jobs, improve public health, and support economic growth.

“Over 500 jobs will be created during construction and then 100 or more personal positions in operations. A new industrial and port precinct creating supply chain businesses, logistics and trade services, training partnerships with universities to build Fiji’s green energy and industrial workforce”

Public consultations by TNG will continue in Vuda and Saweni today and Monday at the proposed site in Naikurakura as the review process continues.