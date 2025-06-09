Bulitavu leads relief effort to cyclone-hit Yasawa communities

[ Source: Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook ]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu has delivered urgent relief supplies to communities in Yasawa following the impact of Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

Bulitavu arrived in the group with food rations and emergency supplies as part of the government’s ongoing response.

Relief teams visited Yasawa-i-Rara, Bukama, Teci and Dalomo, distributing food packs along with essential non-food items such as hygiene, dignity and shelter kits.

Officials on the ground are also carrying out initial damage assessments to determine the extent of destruction to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

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The operation involves multiple agencies, including government ministries, the Fiji Red Cross, FCOSS and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, working together to ensure aid reaches affected families quickly.

Bulitavu says the government remains committed to supporting communities during recovery.

He says the response is not just about delivering supplies, but ensuring people do not feel forgotten during a difficult time.

Relief operations are expected to continue across other affected areas in the Yasawa group in the coming days.