Fuel security deal strengthens Fiji–Singapore partnership

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The government is moving to strengthen energy security and safeguard key sea trade routes as global fuel instability and shipping disruptions continue to pressure supply chains.

The commitment follows high-level talks in Singapore between Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on energy, maritime governance and supply chain resilience.

Singapore assured Fiji of continued stability in refined petroleum supplies despite global market volatility. It also reaffirmed support for open trade routes and contract integrity.

Ditoka said the talks provided confidence for Fiji’s energy outlook. He said both countries are now focusing on long-term energy resilience rather than short-term fixes.

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A key agreement was to strengthen cooperation on fuel security. This includes exploring Singapore’s three-pillar model of diversification, resilience, and conservation.

Both ministers also reaffirmed support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and uninterrupted maritime transit.

Fiji’s role as a Big Ocean State was also highlighted. This includes maritime surveillance and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

The leaders also discussed wider global tensions, including developments in the Middle East.

They also raised concerns about emerging security risks, including the growing role of artificial intelligence in defence systems.