"I had every excuse not to succeed" Mayanavanua

From being raised by a single mother to losing her before he turned 10, the journey of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua is a powerful story of determination and resilience.

Now 29, Mayanavanua reflects on a childhood that, by his own admission, gave him every excuse not to succeed.

He endured a series of personal losses at a young age—first his grandfather, then his mother, and later his grandmother at the age of 20. These moments, he says, forced him to navigate much of his rugby journey on his own.

As an only child, he acknowledges that many people assume he was spoiled growing up.

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In reality, he says, his upbringing was far from it—shaped instead by hardship, discipline, and the need to persevere.

Mayanavanua attended Suva Grammar School, where his rugby potential began to emerge.

His talent eventually earned him an opportunity in New Zealand, marking the beginning of his professional career.

“I had all the excuses to go on to the streets, sell drugs, or like back in the day sniffing glue was huge. I had mates of mine who wasnt on the same path as me and has gone astray and unfortunately fall into the influence of the streets and stuff. I’m just thankful to God for his guidance and his protection over my life.”

The towering lock has since built an impressive career in the northern hemisphere, representing clubs such as Lyon OU Rugby and Northampton Saints, while also becoming a key figure for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

In the white jersey, he has earned 34 international caps, alongside 59 appearances for Lyon and 37 for Northampton Saints.

Looking back on his journey, Mayanavanua believes his success is about more than just hard work.

He says he could not have come this far without divine intervention—crediting faith as a guiding force through the toughest chapters of his life.