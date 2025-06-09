Walker targets podium finish in Hong Kong

[Source: File]

Fijiana 7s head coach Richard Walker has set a podium finish as the target for his side ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend, as the team looks to reset after a mixed World Series campaign.

The national women’s side heads into the tournament with renewed focus, treating Hong Kong as a fresh start despite earlier inconsistencies throughout the season.

Walker says the message to the players has been clear — every team begins on equal footing.

“We had ups and downs during the World Series… but this is a new tournament, brand new. Everyone starts at zero points.”

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Walker believes his squad has the ability to compete with the top teams on the circuit, including Australia and New Zealand, but stressed that consistency will be key.

“We’re looking for a podium finish here… the girls can be up there with the Australians and the New Zealands.”

A major focus in preparation has been increasing the team’s tempo and urgency across all areas of the game, from transitions to recovery between phases.

“We’re really focusing on doing things quicker… just switching on really, really fast.”

He added that training has been designed to simulate pressure situations, helping the players improve their ability to finish matches strongly.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off today, and you can watch all of Fiji’s games on FBC TV.