Ratu Epeli Nailatikau laid to rest in solemn chiefly burial on Bau Island

The late former President Taukei Naisogolaca, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, has been laid to rest at the chiefly burial ground of Sau Tabu on Bau Island.

The island was transformed into a sea of black and white as mourners from across the country gathered to witness the historic chiefly burial ceremony and pay their final respects to the revered leader.

A solemn atmosphere filled the chiefly island as the Republic of Fiji Military Forces band played in harmony, marking the final moments before his body was laid to rest at Vatanitawake, the traditional resting place where the vanua pays its final respects.

Women from the various clans of Bau performed the traditional bikabika ceremony, a deeply significant cultural expression of mourning and reverence, as they honoured Ratu Epeli during the final rites.

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Radi Naua highlighted the symbolic importance of Bau, describing it as a unifying vanua with “doors open” to all provinces of Fiji, a reflection of the late chief’s national stature and influence.

Following the traditional ceremonies, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was laid to rest at Sau Tabu, marking the end of the chiefly rites for the Naisogolaca clan and national leadership.

The bikabika ceremony will continue through the night until tomorrow morning as the vanua upholds tradition in honour of the late chief.