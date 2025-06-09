Israel and Lebanon begin ceasefire, Trump says Iran may meet US over weekend

[Source: Reuters]

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect ​on Thursday and President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

Trump said Iran had offered ‌not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.

Tehran’s nuclear ambitions were a sticking point at talks in Islamabad last weekend.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House.

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Hours later at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump went further, saying the war “should be ending pretty soon.”

The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a U.S.-Israeli attack, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging, creating a major political headache for the U.S. president.

If the Lebanon ceasefire clears the way for a broader peace deal with ​Iran, it would be a significant win for the Trump administration, which has struggled so far to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Celebratory gunfire rang out across parts of Beirut as the ​clock struck midnight on Thursday, the time the ceasefire was set to go into effect.

For around half an hour, the sound of explosions from rockets fired in celebration could also be heard, ⁠witnesses said.

But the pause in hostilities remained fragile.

The Lebanese Army said early on Friday that Israel committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including the intermittent shelling of several southern Lebanese villages.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which had said ​earlier that its forces remained deployed in the area.

In a post on X, Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the deployment was in response to what he described as continued Hezbollah militant activity.

Hezbollah released a lengthy statement detailing what it described as its military operations ​against Israel throughout Thursday, which showed that its last attack came at 11:50 p.m. local time, 10 minutes before the ceasefire took effect.

Trump later issued a social media post urging Hezbollah to respect the ceasefire.

“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” he said.

FURTHER ISRAEL-LEBANON TALKS PLANNED

Trump said in his earlier remarks to reporters that he thought the U.S. had a chance of a deal with Iran.

“And if that happens, oil goes way down, prices go way down, inflation goes way down, ​and … much more importantly than even that, you won’t have a nuclear holocaust,” he said.

The president said he was not sure a two-week ceasefire agreed with Iran last week would need to be extended beyond next week, adding that Tehran wanted to make a deal.

“We ​have a very good relationship with Iran right now, as hard as it is to believe. And I think it’s a combination of about four weeks of bombing, and a very powerful blockade.”

Conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese group Hezbollah was reignited by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. ‌Hezbollah opened fire ⁠in support of Tehran on March 2, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon 15 months after their last major conflict.

Trump said he had held “excellent conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and planned to invite them both to the White House for “meaningful talks”.

He said later that the White House meeting could take place over the next week or two, and that if an Iran deal was reached and signed in Islamabad, he might travel there for the occasion.

Trump said he had directed U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve lasting peace.

Iran welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, saying it was part of an understanding reached with the United States and mediated by Pakistan, Iranian media ​reported, citing a statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.