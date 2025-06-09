Health infrastructure boost underway across Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Major upgrades to health infrastructure are underway as part of government efforts to improve service delivery.

Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa says several facilities have been upgraded, including nursing stations and staff quarters across the country.

He says the Navunikabi Nursing Station and Health Centre was recently relaunched, as well as the new Rotuma Sub-Divisional Hospital has been opened.

Plans are also in place to commission new facilities, including a Hospital in Vunisea, Kadavu, Waiyevo hospital in Taveuni and plans for the Vunidawa Hospital upgrade.

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Ravunawa says these developments are aimed at creating safer and more supportive environments for healthcare workers.

He adds that decentralizing minor works will improve responsiveness at the facility level.