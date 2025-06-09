High Court closes late Vakarisi’s case

[Photo: FILE]

Proceedings against a well-known offender, Jone Vakarisi, were formally closed today in the Suva High Court.

The matter was called before Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

The State made an application for abatement of proceedings due to the death of Vakarisi.

The court requested for the death certificate.

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The State obtained the same after approval for release of the certificate was granted by the Director CID and submitted it in court.

Justice Temo considered the medical evidence and granted the abatement application and the matter has now been closed.

The case had been scheduled for hearing as part of a review of Vakarisi’s earlier sentence.

Vakarisi had previously been convicted in the Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of illicit drugs and damaging police property.

He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment; however, the sentence was suspended for a period of two years.

The offences dated back to 2023, when Vakarisi was found in possession of 15.2 grams of marijuana.

During the same incident, he also damaged a police officer’s uniform.

Vakarisi died last Thursday while in military custody following a medical emergency.