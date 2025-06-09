Widespread rain expected to intensify

A heavy rain alert is in force for the entire Fiji Group. An active trough of low pressure continues to affect weather conditions across the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said periods of rain are expected over the coming days. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy downpours are also likely.

The Yasawa and Mamanuca groups are expected to be significantly affected. Western and interior parts of Viti Levu are also under watch. These include Ra–Rakiraki, Tavua–Ba–Lautoka, Nadi, Sigatoka to Navua, and inland areas of Ba, Ra, Nadroga/Navosa, Serua and Namosi. Kadavu and nearby islands are also included.

Elsewhere across Fiji, conditions will remain unsettled. Cloudy periods with showers are expected. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also likely. Rain is expected to increase from tomorrow.

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Authorities have warned of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Urban areas with poor drainage may also experience surface flooding.

Road users have been advised to take caution. Reduced visibility and slippery roads may increase accident risks. Disruptions are also possible on major routes and crossings.

The Nadi Weather Office said heavy rain may develop quickly in some areas. People in flood-prone locations have been urged to stay alert and take precautions early.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is advising the public to follow official updates.

Fijians have been urged to act on safety advice as conditions continue to change.