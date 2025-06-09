PRF raises concerns over denial of permit for Lautoka march

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has expressed concern following the denial of a permit for a planned peaceful march in Lautoka opposing the proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda.

The march, which was intended to give communities an opportunity to voice their views, was reportedly declined by authorities, sparking disappointment among those hoping to raise concerns through a peaceful demonstration.

PRF, a rights-based organisation, emphasized the importance of protecting democratic freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The foundation’s founder, Amitesh Deo, said the decision raises questions about the state of civic space in Fiji, particularly on issues that directly affect local communities.

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He stressed that communities should play a central role in decision-making processes surrounding large-scale environmental projects, noting that such initiatives carry long-term implications for land, livelihoods, and key industries.

PRF has called on relevant authorities to clarify the reasons behind the decision to deny the March permit, stating that transparency is crucial to maintaining public trust.

While raising concerns, Deo also acknowledged progress made under the current coalition government in safeguarding freedom of expression and encouraged continued commitment to maintaining open civic space.

He further urged that avenues for constructive dialogue remain accessible, particularly on issues of national importance such as waste management and environmental protection. PRF reiterated its commitment to supporting sustainable and inclusive approaches to addressing Fiji’s waste challenges while ensuring that community rights are upheld.