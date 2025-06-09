Fiji pushes stronger labour standards in fishing industry

The workshopbrings together government agencies, industry representatives and international partners

The government is shifting its focus in the “blue economy” from not only protecting fish stocks but also improving the welfare of those working at sea.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day Labour Standards Workshop in Suva, Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Saimone Tauvoli said the safety and dignity of maritime workers must now be treated as a national priority.

The workshopbrings together government agencies, industry representatives, and international partners including the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency and the International Labour Organization.

Tauvoli said Fiji’s offshore fishing industry plays a major role in the economy, with more than 60 vessels generating over $95 million annually in tuna exports.

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However, he stressed that the industry’s true value lies in the hundreds of Fijians working onboard these vessels.

The workshop comes as regional rules on labour standards tighten, including new measures under the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.

At the national level, Fiji is implementing its National Offshore Fishing Crew Policy 2025–2028 and has established the Fisheries Labour Advisory Group to strengthen cooperation between government, industry, and workers.

Discussions during the workshop are focused on improving laws, strengthening enforcement, and promoting ethical practices in the fishing sector.