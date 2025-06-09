438 officials for Fiji Finals

Fiji Finals Competition Director, Biu Colati.[File]

A total of 438 officials have been selected to support the successful delivery of this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

This includes dedicated personnel across a wide range of roles such as technical officials, medical teams, the color party, the green team, and Fiji Police personnel.

FSSAA, today, officially released the list of appointed officials for the 2026 Coca-Cola Games National Championships.

Biu Colati is the Competition Director, and Albert Miller is the Technical Delegate.

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Meet Manager is Savenaca Muamua, and Navitalai Waiwalu will assist, along with Taniela Vakamoce and Waisiki Koroivulavou.

FSSAA acknowledges and extends its sincere appreciation to all individuals who have committed their time and expertise to serve in these capacities.

Their contribution is essential in upholding the integrity and prestige of the Coca-Cola Games, which remains the pinnacle of secondary schools’ athletics in Fiji.

The Fiji Finals will be held next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the action live on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch the three-day action on VITI+ for $99FJD.