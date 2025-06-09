Roko Tui Dreketi arrives in Bau for Nailatikau’s burial rites

[File Photo]

The Marama Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa has arrived in Bau for the final burial rights of the former president, Taukei Naisogolaca Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Vanua of Kubuna continues to receive visitors ahead of the state burial with the Lau province, the Vanua of Nadroga

The body of the late former President Taukei Naisogolaca is on its way where the Republic of the Fiji Navy will transport his body to the island as the vanua awaits its arrival on Bau Island.

The Marama Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa has arrived in Bau for the final burial rights of the former president, Taukei Naisogolaca Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

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Vanua of Kubuna continues to receive visitors ahead of the state burial with the Lau province, the Vanua of Nadroga

The body of the late former President Taukei Naisogolaca is on its way where the Republic of the Fiji Navy will transport his body to the island as the vanua awaits its arrival on Bau Island.