FTUC raises concern over military powers in constitution

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is raising concerns over the interpretation of Section 131(2) of the 2013 Constitution, warning it could blur the line between military and civilian authority.

General Secretary Felix Anthony says the provision, which gives the Republic of Fiji Military Forces overall responsibility for the security, defense, and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians, remains unclear.

He says the wording has been widely debated and needs further clarification. Anthony questions whether the provision allows the military to assume the role of government, or whether it remains subject to civilian leadership.

He warns that if the Constitution is interpreted in a way that legitimizes military intervention, any future takeover could be seen as lawful.

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“We believe the RFMF must report to a civilian government. That is the true essence of democracy. Otherwise, there will be no illegal takeovers-only legal ones.”

Anthony stresses that the military must remain under civilian control, describing it as the foundation of a functioning democracy. He adds that without clear limits, the country risks a situation where future takeovers are no longer considered illegal.