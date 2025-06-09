Fiji assured of stable fuel supply by suppliers

Ditoka was briefed on ongoing vulnerabilities in the Asia-Pacific energy market.

Fiji has been assured of continued and reliable fuel supply following high-level discussions in Singapore between Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, and the country’s key fuel suppliers.

The meetings were held with major energy companies including Pacific Energy, ExxonMobil (Petro Oceania), and TotalEnergies, which collectively supply the bulk of Fiji’s petroleum needs.

The suppliers confirmed that fuel shipments to Fiji will proceed as scheduled, with no immediate disruptions expected. They also reaffirmed their commitment to meeting existing contractual obligations, providing reassurance amid concerns over global supply pressures.

Ditoka was briefed on ongoing vulnerabilities in the Asia-Pacific energy market, particularly the heavy reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 80 percent of crude oil supplies transit. This dependence continues to contribute to volatility in global fuel prices.

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Despite these challenges, suppliers indicated that supply chains remain stable and operational. They also highlighted their capacity to source fuel from alternative markets if necessary, enhancing resilience in the event of disruptions.

In addition, the companies agreed to strengthen coordination with the Fijian Government, including timely information sharing and closer collaboration to address any emerging risks. Ditoka said the assurances are vital not only for Fiji but also for the broader Pacific region, given the country’s role as a regional fuel supply hub.