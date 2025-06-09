Women urge RFMF to confirm husbands’ safety after detention

Two women have made an urgent public appeal to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, calling for the immediate release of their husbands or, at the very least, access to confirm their safety and wellbeing.

The women claim their husbands were taken into custody on Thursday night, and since then, there has been no communication regarding their condition or whereabouts.

They say they have consistently remained outside the military facility since yesterday seeking answers, but none have been provided.

One of the women, who is a senior journalist, says the silence has been distressing, particularly for their children and extended families who are anxiously awaiting confirmation that the men are alive and safe.

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Their concerns have intensified following reports of the death of another detainee while in custody, with claims that the individual’s family was denied access.

While the women acknowledge the importance of lawful investigations, they are calling on authorities to uphold transparency and allow immediate family visitation.

They stress that their request is not to interfere with any investigation, but to receive reassurance and clarity during what they describe as a deeply troubling time for their families.

We are trying to reach out to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to respond to the claims.