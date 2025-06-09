Investigators receive Vakarisi post-mortem results

[File Photo]

A police investigation is underway into the death of Jone Vakarisi, following the official lodging of a report on 17 April 2026.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the investigation was launched after the report was received.

The matter, Tudravu states is now with investigators for further inquiry. He says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force agree that the law must be allowed to take its course.

The police chief says the investigation is ongoing under proper legal processes. Tudravu said a post-mortem was carried out at the initial stage of the investigation.

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He says the findings have now been handed to investigators for further assessment.

Meanwhile, RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says Jone Vakarisi, who voluntarily presented himself for a joint security inquiry, died after suffering a sudden medical crisis.

He states initial assessments suggest the possibility of a pre-existing medical condition.