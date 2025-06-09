Todd confirms another regional tourney at the end of the year

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd has confirmed plans to stage another regional tournament at the end of the year, similar to the Pacific Nations Competition held over the past two days in Suva.

The recent competition brought together six countries, including New Zealand and Australia, and Todd said he was impressed by the depth of talent across the Pacific.

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of local boxers, who faced opponents of varying skill levels and experience.

“And as a coach, you don’t just want to see your athletes perform, but other athletes from other countries as well because it means that the sport is growing and the work we put into advocating for the sport is working.”

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Todd added that it was encouraging to see Pacific Island nations unite in the interest of developing the sport of boxing in the region.