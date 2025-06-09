Concerns mount over waste-to-energy project

[Photo: FILE]

Strong concerns over consultation gaps and environmental clarity are growing in Saweni over the proposed $1.4 billion Vuda Waste-to-Energy project.

Residents say the public consultation did not allow enough space for questions. They argue that key issues were left unanswered despite strong community interest.

Member of the Vuda Saweni Residents Committee Roelle Van Rooyen stated that the session fell short of expectations.

She says the committee represents thousands of people. She also said that more than 10,000 petition signatures had been collected.

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“The have waste, but this project is not going to get rid of those problems. We’re still going to have waste on the beach in Saweni because it comes in via the sea. They do not address the problems that we have in our landfills.”

Rooyen said many concerns raised online and in the community were not addressed.

She further says some households in Saweni were never consulted. She says they remain unaware of how the project could affect them. Van Rooyen also questions parts of the Environmental Impact Assessment submitted to the Department of Environment.

She highlights unclear details on how the proposed 80-megawatt output will be delivered.

She also raises concerns about the lack of information on transmission routes and supporting infrastructure.

Rooyen said Fiji was not fully prepared for a project of this scale.

She points to the absence of a clear national waste management plan. She also raises concern over reports that waste may be stockpiled in Saweni until 2029 before operations begin.

She further claims there are inconsistencies in the EIA prepared by GHD.

She says differing figures and disclaimers raise questions about the report’s reliability.

Public consultations on the project are continuing as residents seek clearer answers on its long-term impact.