Fiji FA Mourns Passing of former national midfielder Tuimasi Manuca

The Fiji Football Association is mourning the loss of former national team and Ba midfielder, Tuimasi Manuca, who passed away yesterday after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, along with the Board, management, staff, and the wider football fraternity, expressed deep sadness at the news, describing Manuca as a respected figure in Fiji football.

In a heartfelt tribute, Patel said Manuca’s impact went beyond the pitch.

“Today, we have lost not just a footballer, but a brother of the game. Tuimasi’s humility, strength, and love for football touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He wore the Ba jersey and the national colors with pride, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of our football community.”

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Manuca was known for his dedication and commitment to the sport, representing both Ba and the national team with distinction. His contributions have left a lasting mark on the local football landscape.

Patel acknowledged the loss as a painful moment for the football community and extended condolences to Manuca’s family.