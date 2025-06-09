Man charged after allegedly lying to Police about stolen car

A man from Denarau in Nadi has been charged after allegedly giving false information to Police about the theft of his vehicle.

Police say the man had reported to the Namaka Police Station on 21st March that his car was stolen from Wailoaloa Beach while he was out for a walk.

However, investigations later uncovered vehicle parts at a local auto spares company.

Authorities say inquiries revealed that the same vehicle had allegedly been sold to the company by the accused.

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He has now been charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant.

The man was produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.