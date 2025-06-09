Government launches $5M assistance for farmers after TC Vaianu

[Photo: FILE]

Farmers across the country affected by Tropical Cyclone Vaianu can now access assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture, which was launched today.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna today announced the first phase of the TC Vaianu Rehabilitation and Fuel Crisis Update.

The main objective is also to help address future fuel crises that may potentially affect farmers.

The assistance will include a standard food security package consisting of seeds, potting mix, as well as training and awareness programs.

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The response package will also cover freight costs, food security and nutrition support, fertilizer pricing, and fuel stabilization measures, estimated to be around $5 million.

Assistance will be provided to applicants from urban, peri-urban, rural, and maritime communities.

Application will officially close on May 1.