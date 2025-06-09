Nation gathers in rain to farewell Ratu Epeli

[Photo: FILE]

Mourners have begun gathering at Albert Park in Suva this morning for the state funeral ceremony of the late former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Despite steady rain, members of the Government, the diplomatic corps, and people from all ethnic backgrounds have assembled at the venue to pay their final respects to the former Head of State.

The atmosphere at Albert Park is solemn, as Fiji prepares to honour a leader widely regarded for his long service to the nation in both military and public office.

The funeral cortege has departed the State House and is making its way to Albert Park ahead of the church service.

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The state church service is scheduled to begin at 8.30am, bringing together national leaders, traditional representatives, faith groups, and members of the public.

Following the service, the cortege will depart at 11.30am for Bau Island, where Ratu Epeli will be laid to rest in accordance with traditional and state arrangements.

Authorities have confirmed coordinated security and traffic arrangements are in place as large crowds are expected throughout the morning.

You can also watch the live coverage of the funeral procession on FBC 2