Strong competition in round five of EPL

Round five of the Extra Supermarket Premier League proved tougher than expected, with two of the four matches ending in draws.

Nadroga FC produced one of the biggest upsets, holding Rewa FC to a goalless draw at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

At King Charles Park, Nadi FC made the most of home advantage, cruising to a 4–0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri FC.

Ba FC secured a solid 2–0 victory against Navua FC, while Suva FC and Labasa FC played out a 0–0 draw.