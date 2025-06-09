Krishna fires Bula into leaders group

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Extra Bula FC have booked their place in the Leaders Group after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Auckland FC in their final home match of Round 5 at Govind Park in Ba.

Under pressure for large periods of the contest, Bula made their moments count in a clinical first-half display, with goals from Roy Krishna and Sterling Vasconcellos proving decisive against the league leaders.

Auckland started strongly and nearly took early control, forcing goalkeeper Didier Desprez into several crucial saves inside the opening 10 minutes. He denied Kian Donkers from close range and kept out a dangerous free kick from Liam Gillion, while defender Scott Wara also produced a goal-line clearance to keep the hosts level.

Despite the early dominance from the visitors, Bula struck first against the run of play in the 14th minute. Wara flicked on a set-piece delivery, allowing Vasconcellos to finish at the back post.

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Auckland continued to dictate possession, but were punished again in the 35th minute when Krishna produced a moment of class, breaking on the counter and finishing superbly for his third goal of the campaign.

The visitors responded before halftime, with Emiliano Tade combining with Daniel Normann to pull one back and keep the contest alive at 2-1.

Auckland maintained their attacking intent in the second half, but Bula’s defensive resilience came to the fore as they protected their lead.

Head coach Stephane Auvray tightened his side’s structure late in the game, introducing defender Semi Nabenu to reinforce the backline, while Wara and Desprez continued to frustrate Auckland’s attacking efforts.

Tensions flared in the closing stages, with Auckland captain Tass Mourdoukoutas shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident.

The final whistle sparked celebrations for Bula FC and their home supporters, as the victory secured their progression into the Leaders Group.

The result also marked one of the biggest upsets of the round, with both of the competition’s top two teams suffering defeat on the same day.

Bula will now shift focus to Round 6 in May, while Auckland FC remain in Fiji for a rescheduled clash against South Island United in Ba.