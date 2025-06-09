Suspicion grows over Dreketi's emergency desiltation plan

[Photo: FILE]

Traditional fisheries owners from the Vanua o Nabekavu in Macuata are questioning why an “emergency” dredging project is being pursued at the mouth of the Dreketi River, despite no current flooding affecting nearby communities.

They say villages along the riverbanks and coastal areas are not experiencing any conditions that would justify urgent desiltation works, raising concerns about the true motive behind the project.

Traditional Qoliqoli owner Peni Rakanace says the lack of flooding does not align with claims of urgency.

“We demand answers. What is the foundation of this plan? Why are we dredging this area? Where will all the sand and gravel be taken? This will destroy our mangroves and marine ecosystem in our fishing grounds. Please leave our fishing ground alone.”

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Rakanace alleges the dredging could be targeting mineral deposits, sand, or gravel along the Dreketi River, suggesting companies such as Xinfa may have underlying commercial interests.

He is calling on authorities to step in and ensure the concerns of traditional qoliqoli owners are prioritised over economic gain.

Villagers from Nakalou and the Vanua o Nabekavu staged a peaceful protest yesterday at the river mouth, opposing any development within their fishing grounds without consultation or consent.

A dredging vessel has already been stationed offshore, with large pipes installed and visible at sea, indicating that preparatory works are underway.