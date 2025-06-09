Kolinisau leans on faith to guide Fiji 7s

[Source: File]

Faith remains a driving force behind the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side as they prepare for the Hong Kong 7s, with head coach Osea Kolinisau using it as a foundation to shape discipline, mindset, and resilience within the squad.

As the team gears up for one of the biggest tournaments on the circuit, Kolinisau is focused not just on performance but on building strong character among his players.

With a young group in camp, belief and mental strength have become key pillars in their preparation.

“To me, God is my everything, my source… and that plays a lot in the way I coach and manage the boys.”

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Kolinisau says his own journey in rugby has been guided by faith, a message he continues to pass on to the players.

“All that I’ve achieved… I know it’s through God, and with God, nothing is impossible.”

He emphasized that belief, combined with discipline and hard work, is what will carry the team forward on the world stage.

“If you believe in God, nothing is impossible… with God, anything is possible if you are disciplined and do the work.”

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off tomorrow, with all of Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.