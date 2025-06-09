FICAC makes submission on whistleblower protection

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is calling for stronger whistleblower protections to be considered as part of ongoing constitutional reforms.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika made the submission to the Constitution Review Commission today, referencing comparative frameworks in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada.

Rokoika noted that while these countries do not enshrine whistleblower protection in their constitutions, Fiji has an opportunity to take a more robust approach during the current review process.

She says embedding protections in the Constitution would strengthen safeguards for whistleblowers and informers, ensuring they are protected when reporting corruption and wrongdoing.

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“The reason why I’m raising this is because whilst the CRC is mandated to provide for the amendments, for doing work on the amendment of the constitution, maybe it would be an opportune time to have this included just for the purposes of being robust, and so whistleblowers or informers are guaranteed that protection.”

Rokoika added that although the provision is not standard practice internationally, it has now been included in FICAC’s submission for consideration by the Commission.

She says the aim is to ensure greater confidence and security for those who come forward with information in the public interest.