Fiji's security intact amid recent developments: Tikoduadua

[Photo: FILE]

There is no cause for public alarm with Fiji’s national security intact.

While recent developments, including the death of Jone Vakarisi and reports of unauthorized weapons, have raised public concern, these incidents do not amount to a wider threat to national stability or public safety.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua clarified the following questions on the implications of the recent developments on the nation and its people.

He said investigations into the death in military custody, now treated as an alleged murder, are being fully handled by police, with the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces fully cooperating under the rule of law.

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He stressed that the RFMF remains a law-abiding institution committed to protecting the people of Fiji.

The Minister said the matter must be allowed to take its full legal course, with authorities awaiting the outcome of police investigations.

On concerns over unauthorized weapons, the Defence Minister stressed that the issue relates to the presence of illegal arms within the country rather than a breakdown in military control.

He described Fiji as a “porous archipelagic nation,” noting that isolated cases of illicit weapons circulation have occurred over time, with authorities continuously working to intercept and remove them.

He also called on members of the public to assist security agencies by reporting any relevant information that may help in recovering such weapons.

Despite the recent incidents, he reassured the public that there is no need for fear, emphasizing that national security systems remain intact and operational.