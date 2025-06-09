Murder probe after RFMF revises Vakarisi’s death

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has withdrawn its earlier account of Jone Vakarisi’s death.

It now admits the incident was wrongly described as a medical emergency.

In a statement, RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says post mortem findings do not support the initial explanation. He states that earlier version does not reflect the medical evidence now available. He acknowledges the seriousness of those findings.

The Fiji Police Force is treating the case as murder. Investigators are working to establish what led to Vakarisi’s death. Kalouniwai said the military would not comment further while the case is active. He says the RFMF will cooperate fully with police.

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He adds that all facts must be established in a clear and independent process. He says any wrongdoing will be dealt with under the law. Earlier, the military said Vakarisi died after a sudden medical crisis. It said he had presented himself voluntarily for a joint security inquiry.

Vakarisi was one of four individuals taken into custody by military personnel for questioning. Police and military leaders are urging the public to allow the investigation to run its course.

The RFMF has extended condolences to the Vakarisi family. It says updates will be provided after the investigation is complete.