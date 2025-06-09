BPO sector expands fast on global demand spike

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s outsourcing sector is growing quickly as investor confidence strengthens.

New international firms are now entering the market and existing operators expanding their reach.

Outsource Fiji President Chandan Ohri said demand from overseas clients is driving the growth. He said this is translating into new investment and more job opportunities.

He pointed to his company’s expansion from Suva to Nadi as an example of rising confidence. He said the growth is being fuelled mainly by international clients.

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“So, we are seeing a lot of accounting services being outsourced into Fiji from New Zealand and Australia. We are seeing a lot of technology help desk, IT support, new application support, and ERP implementations coming into the sector, and I feel the university is producing those graduates.”

Ohri said there was now steady interest from abroad. He said the Outsource Fiji Secretariat receives weekly enquiries from BPO companies and investors looking to set up in Fiji.

He said the sector was also helping to retain skilled workers. More young professionals are now finding opportunities at home instead of moving overseas.

Ohri said the entry of multinational companies was creating new pathways for graduates.

He states Fijians can now access global jobs while staying close to their families.