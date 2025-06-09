Hibiscus Festival returns to Albert Park

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 Hibiscus Festival will mark a major milestone as the event celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Widely known as the “mother of all festivals,” the Hibiscus Festival is set to return to its original home at Albert Park after being held at the Suva foreshore for the past two years.

Festival Director Ellen Whippy Knight says this year’s event aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of Suva.

“Our intention is to bring the glamour and excitement of the Hibiscus Festival back to what it used to be and give the people of Fiji an event they will be proud to celebrate.”

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The festival will see the return of the Miss Charity Competition and the Hibiscus Crowning Night.

There will also be an entertainment hub on the main stage, along with a sports section.

A total of 180 stalls are expected, including vibrant cultural food villages. Additional highlights will include competitions for Best Styled Shop Fronts, Best Styled Food Booths, and Best Dressed Vendors.

Organisers have announced that FMF Foods Limited returns as the major sponsor for the second consecutive year, continuing its support which began in 2025.

The festival is expected to run from August 29 to September 5.