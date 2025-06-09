Regional aviation experts meet to boost air safety

[Photo: FILE]

Regional aviation experts are meeting in Nadi this week to strengthen air safety across the Asia-Pacific.

While opening the workshop, Fiji Airports Chairman Isei Tudreu says growing air travel is putting pressure on existing systems, as increasing flight numbers continue to support tourism and trade while also raising the demand for more reliable air navigation services.

The meetings focus on improving communication systems and the exchange of aviation weather information, both key to safe and efficient operations.

Tudreu highlighted the need for modern, connected systems to handle future growth, adding that stronger communication improves coordination while accurate weather data supports safer flights.

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Fiji is also advancing new digital systems to enhance communication and weather services, with Nadi continuing to serve as a regional meteorological hub.

The workshops bring together experts and decision makers to share knowledge, address challenges, and strengthen cooperation across the region.