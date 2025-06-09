People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are asked to be vigilant in light of a heavy rain alert issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The FMS says a trough of low pressure with associated cloud, showers and rain to affect the Fiji group until tomorrow.

People should expect occasional rain with isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls over the Yasawa Group and Vanua Levu.

Elsewhere, people should expect cloudy periods with brief showers, with showers becoming frequent and increasing to rain with isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls in the afternoon.

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The FMS says localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

Possible impacts:

-Flash flooding of flood prone low-lying informal settlements/communities, businesses and Irish crossings leading to traffic disruptions.

-Surface flooding on streets in urban areas with poor drainage.

-Wet roads and reduced visibility, especially during heavy downpours, increasing the risk of road accidents.

The next Special Weather Bulletin for Heavy Rain will be issued at around 11:00pm tonight or earlier if the situation changes.