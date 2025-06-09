Residents warn over shrinking public car parks

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised that public parking spaces meant for communities are being converted into commercial developments.

Warnings have also been made that the changes could reduce public access and increase flooding risks in urban areas.

A Nasinu resident raised the issue during consultations on the Review of the Local Government Act 1972 at the Suva Civic Centre. She questioned whether council-owned car parks are being protected for public use.

The resident said some councils, particularly in urban centres, are selling or leasing community car parks to businesses.

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She said multi-storey developments are also being built on these sites.

These spaces, she said, were originally intended for the public, especially residents without parking at home. She warned that reducing them limits access for ordinary users.

She also raised concerns about drainage and said developments on these sites may block water flow and worsen flooding. She pointed to Nadi, where parts of the town already flood before the river levels rise.

The resident also said decisions to approve such projects appear to overlook long-term community impact. She called for stricter rules in the new law to protect public land and enforce existing requirements.

In response, Local Government Ministry Permanent Secretary Seema Sharma said council land use is guided by zoning under the Town Planning Act.

She said that areas designated for parking or civic use must be used for that purpose.

Sharma said that if councils intend to change land use, they must consult the public. She said communities must be informed and given a chance to respond.

She said councils must also ensure alternatives are provided if public parking is removed.

The PS adds that safeguards for open and civic spaces will be reinforced under the proposed reforms.