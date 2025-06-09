Police investigate death at security facility

[Photo: FILE]
The Fiji Police Force confirms it is investigating the death of a man following an incident at a local security facility.
Police confirmed to FBC News that they had received a report of a case of interest in which an individual had lost his life at the said facility, and a probe in underway to ascertain what transpired.
It is understood that the individual died following alleged brutality.
Police are expected to release more details later.
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