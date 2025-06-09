Vakarisi death under investigation

Any loss of life in such circumstances is a matter of grave concern, says Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

The government, he states is calling for full cooperation from all authorities as police investigate the death of Jone Vakarisi in military custody.Tikoduadua says he expects full cooperation with the police investigation. He says accountability, adherence to the rule of law and respect for due process must remain paramount.

He says he has been made aware of reports surrounding Vakarisi’s death while in military custody. The Minister confirms that the Fiji Police Force has opened an investigation.

Tikoduadua said it would be inappropriate to comment further while inquiries are ongoing. He says the process must be allowed to proceed so facts can be established independently.

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The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai revealed that Vakarisi, who presented himself during a joint security inquiry, died after a sudden medical crisis. He says preliminary assessments point to a possible pre-existing condition.

Tikoduadua is also urging the public to avoid speculation. He states that further comment should only come once police complete their investigation and facts are confirmed.