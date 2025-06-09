Competition toughens as EPL season progresses

[Source: File]

With Round Six of the Extra Premier League approaching, the race for the top of the table is heating up, with only a small gap separating the teams.

Ba currently leads the standings with a three-point advantage over defending champions Rewa, who are already feeling early pressure in second place.

Round Five delivered several key results across the competition.

Lautoka produced the performance of the round with an impressive 5–1 win over Nasinu, strengthening their status as title contenders.

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Ba maintained their lead at the top with a solid 2–0 win against Navua. Meanwhile, Rewa was held to a goalless draw by Nadroga, a result that impacted both the top and bottom of the table.

Suva and Labasa also played out a tight nil-all draw, leaving both sides level on points in the middle of the standings.

Lautoka has quietly built momentum and now looks like a serious contender after a strong run of form, adding more excitement to an already competitive title race.

At the bottom, Nadroga showed determination to move off last place, while Tailevu Naitasiri now faces a tough challenge to revive their season.

Looking ahead to Round Six, Lautoka will host Ba, Rewa faces Nadi, Labasa takes on Navua, Nasinu meets Nadroga, and Tailevu Naitasiri will play Suva.