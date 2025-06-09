Talks to shape future of Pacific workforces

Fiji will host the first Pacific Senior Labour Officials Meeting and Labour Ministers Meeting in Nadi next month.

The move signals a push to strengthen labour coordination across the region.

Cabinet has endorsed the meetings, set for May 11 to 13. Labour officials, Ministers and tripartite partners will attend.

The meetings will activate a regional labour governance framework backed by Pacific partners. This sits under the Pacific Islands Forum system. The goal is closer cooperation on jobs and worker protection.

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Key issues include labour mobility and workforce resilience. Workplace safety will also be discussed. Another focus is how climate change is affecting labour markets.

The talks will support joint policy responses across Pacific countries. They also align with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. The aim is fair and sustainable employment.

Fiji’s role as host reflects its regional leadership. The meetings will also boost engagement with partners like the International Labour Organization.