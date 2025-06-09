Madigibuli chooses silence in court

[Photo: FILE]

The man accused of allegedly murdering his 25-year-old pregnant wife at Waimanu Apartment in Suva in 2024 chose to remain silent when he was asked about his defence in the Suva High Court this morning after the prosecution closed its case yesterday.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere told Apisai Madigibuli that the prosecution had produced enough evidence on the elements of the charges against him.

The judge also said that he was satisfied that Madigibuli has a case to answer.

Justice Tuiqereqere laid out three option for Madigibuli: he can give evidence and be cross examined by the prosecution, remain silent or call witnesses to support his case.

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Madigibuli told the court that he will remain silent.

Justice Tuiqereqere will heart closing submission next week, Thursday. The prosecution stated that they will file and serve their closing submissions to Madigibuli by next Tuesday.

The matter will be called next Thursday again.